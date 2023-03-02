One Piece Reveals Who Exactly Took Kid's Arm

The Worst Generation is the name of the pirates that are looking to live up to the legacy that was set by the likes of Gol D. Roger, Whitebeard, Kozuki Oden, and the other previous swashbucklers that conquered the Grand Line. With Monkey D. Luffy joined by the likes of the Straw Hats' own Zoro, Killer, Blackbeard, Hawkins, and Trafalgar Law to name a few, the pirate Kid has become a trusted ally to Luffy while simultaneously a bitter rival. Now, the cat has been let out of the bag when it comes to who took Kid's arm.

Recently, Kid lent the Straw Hat Pirates a major hand in the fight against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, as the Worst Generation pirate teamed up with Law to fight against Big Mom, the ruler of Cake Island who had thrown in her lot with Kaido to both take over the world and get revenge on Monkey D. Luffy. Despite losing his arm originally, Kid's Devil Fruit gave him the power to manipulate metal, much like Marvel's Magneto, using his mastery to create a new arm that can change its shape based on his whims. While Kid had revealed that he had lost his right arm fighting against the Red Hair Pirates, the specific pirate has been revealed that took his appendage.

One Piece: A Red-Haired Loss

In a recent manga chapter, One Piece revealed that Beck of the Red-Haired Pirates was seemingly the one to take Kid's arm in their previous encounter, though the loss of a limb wasn't too much of a hindrance as the metal manipulator has managed to create a far stronger appendage thanks to his Magneto-like abilities:

Seems like Beck is the one who took out Kid's arm 🤔 #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/qsX4PRU8Nx — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) February 26, 2023

The Final Arc of the Shonen series is currently playing out in the pages of One Piece's manga, with the Straw Hats recently running into Dr. Vegapunk and now on the run following the major revelations surrounding the origins of the Devil Fruit. While Kid isn't currently traveling with the Straw Hats on this storyline to end Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see him play a heavy role in the future before One Piece draws to a close.

Do you think we might see a rematch featuring Kid and Shanks' crew? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.