Toonami Releases New Dragon Ball/One Piece Crossover Clip

The Z-Fighters are preparing to face the Straw Hat Pirates in a "dream crossover" as Toonami will air the 590th episode of One Piece that featured characters from both Dragon Ball Z and Toriko. While the special installment aired in Japan back in 2013, the episode had never received an English Dub. Now, the crossover will be hitting North America proper for the first time in just a few hours, with Toei Animation sharing a new clip from the episode that sees Luffy, Goku, and Toriko attempting to win a tournament to try the best meat in the universe.

The English Dub for this once-in-a-lifetime crossover will see the likes of Colleen Clinkenbeard reprising her role as One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy while Sean Schemmel will once again bring Son Goku to life. Ironically enough, several voice actors that work on One Piece have lent their voice talents to the world of the Grand Line and vice versa, with Chris Sabat playing Vegeta and Piccolo from the Dragon Ball franchise while also taking on the role of Luffy's number one swordsman in the Straw Hats, Roronoa Zoro.

Dragon Ball x One Piece x Toriko

Toei Animation took the opportunity to share a brand-new clip from the upcoming Toonami crossover, which sees Goku and the Z-Fighters, along with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, dealing with a brand new threat that is uniting the Shonen characters while they also vie to get their hands on the best meat the galaxy has ever seen:

Tomorrow, three worlds collide. Don't miss this super crossover special airing for the first time in the U.S. on @adultswim's Toonami! 💥💥💥



Check your local listings! #OnePiece #Toriko #DragonBallZ #Toonami pic.twitter.com/kS1gf6ciSd — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 3, 2023

The Straw Hat Pirates might not have a lot of time to take part in crossovers such as this one as following its history of over two-plus decades, creator Eiichiro Oda is currently working on the final arc of the series via One Piece's manga. While Dragon Ball first arrived over a decade prior to the start of Luffy's story, the Shonen series from Akira Toriyama is continuing to follow Goku and company via Dragon Ball Super, which is showing no signs of ending any time soon.

