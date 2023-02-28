One Piece Kickstarts Luffy's New Alliance With a Big Exception

Here we go again, One Piece fans. It looks like our heroes are diving headfirst into another alliance. Now that the manga is in its final act, all sorts of arcs on the horizon as creator Eiichiro Oda wraps loose ends. Right now, one of those arcs is tackling Dr. Vegapunk, and the story just pushed Luffy into a dubious alliance at best.

After all, the captain of the Straw Hat crew is teaming up with members of the CP. This means Luffy and Lucci are fighting on the same team at present. So of course, just about anything and everything could go wrong here.

If you have read chapter 1076, you have been given a full breakdown of this new One Piece truce. Luffy and Zoro struck a deal with Lucci's gang on Egghead Island despite the swordsman's hesitancy. The gang was thrown together on one side as the World Government's seraphim have gone rogue. And while Lucci doesn't want anything to do with Luffy, he knows he cannot take all four of the manmade weapons down himself.

Of course, Luffy is quick to agree to the alliance, but he does include a major warning before signing off on the deal. "After we've stopped all four of them, you better not go after my friends and the Vegapunks just because you can't beat me in a fight. Got that," he asks Lucci.

The CP officer agrees with the condition only because he says he will kill Luffy before he could target any other Straw Hat member. Obviously, the terms of this alliance are shaky at best, and Zoro is still reasonable for thinking it will blow up in their faces. Lucci and Luffy have never been on good terms, after all. Their recent power-ups have only made their relationship all the sourer. But if it means surviving Egghead Island, even Lucci can agree to work with his arch-nemesis for a short while.

What do you make of this latest Straw Hat alliance? Is it going to come back to bite Luffy?