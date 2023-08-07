One Piece Explains the Secret Behind Luffy's Devil Fruit Power

One Piece has fully introduced Gear 5 Luffy to the anime with its newest episode, and also explained the secret behind the real power hidden within Luffy's Gum-Gum Devil Fruit! One Piece is now in the true climax of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and Kaido restarted their fight on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome, but Luffy's much different than he was the last time as he unlocked a powerful new form. It's a form that brings him to a godly new kind of level that impacts the world around him, and it's apparently a power that the World Government has been trying to lock down for hundreds of years.

One Piece Episode 1071 not only unleashed Gear 5 Luffy in the anime, and with it saw the Five Elders in the World Government reveal why they interfered in Luffy and Kaido's fight in the first place. While sacrificing one of their CP0 agents to take out Luffy and make Kaido angry, they argue it's much better than the alternative in letting Luffy loose. Because it turns out that the Gum-Gum Fruit actually goes by a different name with a much more ridiculous power than expected.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Luffy's Real Devil Fruit Name and Power Explained

One Piece Episode 1071 cuts to the Five Elders while Luffy is in the middle of transforming into Gear 5, and they explain that the World Government has been after the Gum-Gum Fruit for 800 years but has failed to nab it for themselves. It's like the fruit itself had been avoiding them, and it's revealed to actually be a Zoan Devil Fruit with a probable mind of its own. Not only that, but it's a mythical one tied to the powers of an ancient god. Dubbed the The Zoan, Human-Human Fruit, Mythical Type, Model Nika, it shares powers with the ancient Sun God Nika of legend.

The Fiver Elders explained that Nika's power was that his body had shared the properties of rubber, and awakening its true power gives the user more strength and "freedom." Calling it a truly "ridiculous" power, fans see this in action as Luffy's now making everything a cartoon as he fights against Kaido for this last stretch of the Wano Country arc. With this godly power at his disposal, it's made Luffy's place in the One Piece world all the more intriguing.

