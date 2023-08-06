One Piece Fans Loved Gear 5 Luffy's Anime Debut

One Piece Episode 107 officially introduced the highly anticipated Gear 5 Monkey D. Luffy transformation to the anime, and fans really can't get enough of how the introduction came to life in the anime! Gear 5 Luffy was the most anticipated new episode debut of the year overall once One Piece announced that the form would be coming to the anime earlier this Summer. Fever pitch even reached such a high that One Piece Episode 1071 even crashed streaming sites as fans flocked to the episode as soon as it premiered around the world. Thankfully, it was all worth it.

One Piece Episode 1071 showed off Gear 5 Luffy's ridiculous kinds of powers with some of the best animation production in the anime to date, and fans are absolutely loving the end result of the first major display of this new Luffy form. It's far from the end of Luffy's fight with Kaido as demonstrated by the end of the episode, but fans can't wait to see how the anime continues to bring such a wacky new form to life as the Wano Country arc winds down to its final moments.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Gear 5 Luffy's anime debut in One Piece Episode 1071, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!