One Piece Fans Loved Gear 5 Luffy's Anime Debut
One Piece fans loved seeing Gear 5 Luffy in action in Episode 1071
One Piece Episode 107 officially introduced the highly anticipated Gear 5 Monkey D. Luffy transformation to the anime, and fans really can't get enough of how the introduction came to life in the anime! Gear 5 Luffy was the most anticipated new episode debut of the year overall once One Piece announced that the form would be coming to the anime earlier this Summer. Fever pitch even reached such a high that One Piece Episode 1071 even crashed streaming sites as fans flocked to the episode as soon as it premiered around the world. Thankfully, it was all worth it.
One Piece Episode 1071 showed off Gear 5 Luffy's ridiculous kinds of powers with some of the best animation production in the anime to date, and fans are absolutely loving the end result of the first major display of this new Luffy form. It's far from the end of Luffy's fight with Kaido as demonstrated by the end of the episode, but fans can't wait to see how the anime continues to bring such a wacky new form to life as the Wano Country arc winds down to its final moments.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Gear 5 Luffy's anime debut in One Piece Episode 1071, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
A Perfectly Looney Makeover!
prevnext
Gear 5 Looney tunes style#gear5 #gear5luffy #ONEPIECE #luffygear5 #luffy #luffyonepiece pic.twitter.com/sGYKXhBTwe— Lalen Rasch🇨🇴💖 (@LalenRasch) August 6, 2023
Straight Out of the Tunes
prevnext
MY FAVORITE SHOT OF LUFFY THIS IS STRAIGHT OUT OF LOONEY TUNES 😭 pic.twitter.com/fwg3StXZpi— Roy📚 (@RoyReadsManga) August 6, 2023
What a Reveal
prevnext
#ONEPIECE #gear5 #ONEPIECE1071 #ルフィ #ギア5 #ONEPIECE1090 #onepiece #luffygear5 #gear5th
Bruh wtf 🤣😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9Kc4T4c87J— Ryan🦁🧃🇿🇼🇦🇺 (@Ryan8825) August 6, 2023
Best of All Time?
prevnext
Most unique powerup of all time
Best written powerup of all time
Most thematically rich powerup of all time
Best animated powerup of all time
Gear 5 pic.twitter.com/vO3TuGEPDB— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) August 6, 2023
Perfectly Fits Together!
prevnext
#ルフィ #gear5 #ONEPIECE— ERECTILE PASTA (@Pastaerects) August 6, 2023
Gear 5 with Tom n Jerry sound effects pic.twitter.com/8iLJF0Wdln
Best Character Ever?
prevnext
Luffy is not even the best character in anime anymore,
He's the best character IN FICTION #gear5 pic.twitter.com/zJzpwA0YrF— CJ🌓 (@CJDLuffy) August 6, 2023
What a Fight Already!
prevnext
THIS WAS DONE SO WELL MAN WOW!! GEAR 5 LUFFY VS KAIDO! #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1071 pic.twitter.com/akHvOEHdbL— Khalid (@Rm_5aled) August 6, 2023
New Form is Broken?
prevnext
There's no way Luffy isnt sending Gokus Kamehameha right back to him😭Gear 5 is BROKEN pic.twitter.com/aKIbLdmBRC— Tomo😤☁️ (@LorTomo2) August 6, 2023
It's In Every Frame
prevnext
Gear 5 Impact Frame #ルフィ pic.twitter.com/IbAEbQQpPL— One Piece (@onepiecepanel) August 6, 2023
It Really Broke the Internet
prev
“gear 5 won’t break the internet 🤡” pic.twitter.com/2wstiQoJK0— Geo (@Geo_AW) August 6, 2023