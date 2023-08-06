One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy's Debut Features the Anime's Best Animation of All-Time

The day has come, One Piece fans. It feels like we have been waiting ages for Luffy to unpack his next gear form, and the Straw Hat pirate has done so at last. This weekend marked the premiere of One Piece episode 1071, and it gave Gear 5 Luffy a proper introduction to the world. And as we all hoped, the episode took Luffy to the next level this weekend with some of the anime's best animation to date.

As you can see below, the animation for One Piece episode 1071 is impressive to say the least. A number of key animators were brought in to oversee Luffy's new form, and they did not come to play. Luffy pulled all the stops for his comeback against Kaido, and some of his Gear 5 scenes are too good for words.

IS THIS THE GODLY WEILIN ZHANG AND VINCENT COMBO GODTIER ANIMATION HERE IT LOOKS SO GOOD #ルフィ #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/RKXlTZXXUj — Diab (@Diab_26) August 6, 2023

In particular, One Piece popped off with a scene penned by Weilin Zhang and Vincent Chansard. The combo shows Luffy in his Gear 5 form as he takes on Kaido in his full dragon form. Filled with laughter, Luffy is seen turning the field around him to rubber as he manages to shoot back a dragon blast at Kaido. From start to finish, this Zhang-Chansard tribute is perfect. It also marks the former animator's first foray into the One Piece world, so Zhang did not hold back with his debut.

It goes without saying that One Piece episode 1071 is good, and the anime fandom is geeking out. As soon as the release went live late last night, anime streaming services such as Crunchyroll struggled to keep up with demand. Most of these technical issues have been resolved, so One Piece episode 1071 is now available to stream. You can check out the anime's stunning new animation and tell us whether Gear 5 Luffy is living up to expectations.

Never in my life i expected a better adaptation for this panel



Vincent's weighty animation, Nagamine combining all the gears, the colors, soundtrack, voice acting



GEAR 5 IS THE GREATEST

ONE PIECE IS THE GREATEST pic.twitter.com/qD4h0kZ5UZ — Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) August 6, 2023

