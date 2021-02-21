One Piece Reveals Midway Results of Global Popularity Poll

✖

One Piece has been tallying a popularity poll for its characters since its 1000th chapter went live, and it is halfway through the stint. Before long, fans will be told which pirate is the biggest in their region, so you might be curious what the results look like right now. As it turns out, first place is split between two characters, and you can probably guess who one of them is.

Recently, the global webpage for the One Piece popularity poll offered an update for fans. It was there the intermediate results were posted for all to see. The current results were posted by region, so we are breaking them down below!

Official One Piece Worldwide Popularity Poll Intermediate results subdivided by region pic.twitter.com/Zm4w6LNb6Z — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) February 20, 2021

When it comes to North America, Luffy comes in first with Zoro trailing just behind in second. It turns out both of these characters are either first or second for all the regions. However, things get more interesting as time goes on. North America ranks Sanji in third and then Nico Robin, Trafalgar Law, Yamato, Woop Slap, Usopp, Charlotte Katakuri, and Nami.

Asia features the same top performers before Sanji hits up third place with Law in fourth. Nami takes fifth place and then Robin, Portgas Ace, Boa Hancock, Sabo, and Katakuri. As for Japan in particular, the ranking goes: Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Law, Ace, Sabo, Donquixote Rosinante, Boa, Shanks, and Robin.

For the other regions, they seem to favor Zoro over Luffy. Oceania, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa all show the green-haired hero at the top of the poll. Most of the characters who show up in the top ten are the same for all regions, but there are some outliers. Carrot only shows up in the Latin America poll at number five, and funnily enough, Wood Slap landed in with fifth place for Oceania.

What do you make of the poll results so far? Which One Piece hero deserves the top spot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.