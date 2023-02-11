Even the Cast of Netflix's One Piece Want Jamie Lee Curtis to Join

Jamie Lee Curtis recently brought her tenure to a close in the horror franchise Halloween, with Laurie Strode managing to overcome her killer brother Michael Meyers in the final part of the trilogy, Halloween Ends. With Curtis no longer having to deal with a slasher villain, perhaps she has some free time in the future, and as she has stated her love of all things One Piece, the cast of the upcoming live-action adaptation recently shared their hope that the legendary actress might one day be a part of this new Grand Line.

The prolific actress has worn her love of One Piece on her sleeve, taking more than a few chances in the past to express her admiration for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. In an interview last year as part of a press circuit for Halloween Ends, Curtis spoke about her potential involvement with the Netflix live-action adaptation, stating that while she hasn't been cast as of yet, her daughter is actually pulling for her to play the character known as Kurega. When Curtis was told how many anime fans were hoping she'd join the project, she was shocked and stated that she would see how the first season of the live-action series was before diving in.

Jamie Lee One Piece

During a recent question and answer session online, the actress who will be portraying the live-action iteration of Nami, Emily Rudd, expressed her desire to see Jamie Lee Curtis join the cast, even going so far as to beg to see the Hollywood actress join the new take on the world of the Grand Line for Netflix:

Emily Rudd (Nami) wants Jamie Lee Curtis for Kureha as well. pic.twitter.com/TGy5f2W4az — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) February 3, 2023

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that their live-action take on the Straw Hat Pirates would be arriving in 2023, sharing new posters that featured Luffy and his crew. While no footage has been released and no trailer has arrived as of yet, fans are crossing their fingers that this live-action take will honor the source material, especially with Netflix employing creator Eiichiro Oda as the executive producer of the series.

Do you think we'll one day see Jamie Lee Curtis join the live-action version of the Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.