Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Better Cast Jamie Lee Curtis

Netflix needs to get Jamie Lee Curtis in the cast of the 'One Piece' live-action series as Kureha - something the actress and fans both want!

Netflix's One Piece live-action series is now streaming its first season – but a lot of fans of the series (and those who love the live-action version) are already looking ahead to the future.

The world of One Piece created by Eiichiro Oda is full of characters and lore – with many standouts that have become fan-favorite icons. In addition to all that lore, One Piece has a legion of fans all over the world – including some celebrities you might never expect. One such person is Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween, Everything Everywhere All at Once); not only is Curtis a major fan of the series, but she's already thrown her hat in the ring for wanting to be a part of Netflix's One Piece live-action series!

...And, if Netflix has any sense at all, they will give the actress, the cast, and the fans what they want by casting Jamie Lee Curtis in One Piece Season 2!

Who Would Jamie Lee Curtis Play In Netflix's One Piece?

For context, Jamie Lee Curtis made public statements for years about how she feels about One Piece. Her love of the anime is deep, and there are three big things Curtis says about the series:

Her favorite character in One Piece is Tony Tony Chopper, (MILD SPOILERS) the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates crew. Curtis's dream casting would be playing Nico Robin, but she realizes she may have aged out of that part. Kureha is the character that Curtis thinks she could actually bring to life in the One Piece live-action series.

"You know there's that wizened old crone lady... Maybe I can be Kureha," Curtis said while at the Oscars this year. "My [daughter] Ruby said that that would be what I would play."

Who is One Piece's Kureha?

Dr. Kureha is a doctor from Drum Island, though her unique mode of medicine often has her getting referred to as a witch. Kureha is the mentor of Tony Tony Chopper and his adoptive mother, and the leader of the Isshi, a coalition of skilled doctors from Drum Island.

Based on the pace of the Netflix One Piece series, Jamie Lee Curtis' Kureha would likely come in at the end of (or toward the end of) Season 2. Based on the roles Curtis has been taking on lately – including her multi-faceted Oscar-winning role in Everything Everywhere All At Once – she would be great Kureha. Curtis has proven to be a great character actress who is not afraid to get weird, and she already has a deep love of One Piece... what else do you need?

The One Piece live-action series is now streaming on Netflix.