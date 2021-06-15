One Piece Gets an Over-the-Top JoJo Makeover

✖

The world of One Piece is currently in the throes of its Wano Arc, as the Straw Hat Pirates are facing down the insane threat that is Kaido and his Beast Pirates, and one fan of the Shonen series has imagined what some of the biggest players of this arc might look like with a makeover from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The two anime franchises are easily some of the biggest within the medium of anime overall, but look distinctly different from one another thanks to the artistic talents of Hirohiko Araki and Eiichiro Oda respectively.

One Piece's anime differs from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure-based not just on its animation, but also on its release schedule, as Toei Animation will release the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates on a weekly basis while David Production will take some time between each season that follows the strange adventures of the Joestars. Luckily for fans of the latter, the next segment of the series, Stone Ocean, is set to arrive in the future, following the tale of the first female protagonist of the anime in Jolyne Cujoh. While it hasn't been confirmed if David Production is returning once again to handle this upcoming season, fans will be excited to follow the daughter of Jotaro and her Stand, Stone Free, regardless.

Reddit Artist Joel Jolion shared this new take on Monkey D. Luffy, Kid, and Trafalgar Law, re-imagining these three pirates of the Worst Generation as if they were drawn by Hirohiko Araki rather than Eiichiro Oda, which gives them a decidedly different appearance:

Eiichiro Oda hasn't been shy about the idea that his long-running story following Luffy in his goal to become the new king of the pirates will be reaching its end within the next five years, and while the same isn't said about Hirohiko Araki's series, many believe that JoJolion might be the final entry in the franchise. There has never been an official crossover between the two anime franchises, but it would definitely be one of the weirdest in history.

What do you think of this impressive artwork that brings the pirates of the Worst Generation into the world of Stands?