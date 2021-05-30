One Piece Fans Are Geeking Over Yamato's Surprise Anime Debut

One Piece fans are geeking out over Yamato's surprise debut in the anime with the newest episode! Ever since Yamato was introduced to Eiichiro Oda's original manga run of the series, he was a character that many fans had been wanting to see come to life in the anime. He serves an important purpose in the Wano Country arc's third act, and his overall role in the battle is still being unveiled with the newest chapters of the series. But his importance was enough to make it into the newest update for the opening theme.

Episode 976 of the series officially capped off the Oden Flashback arc and brought the anime back into the events of the present day. Luffy and the rebel forces are now preparing their raid on Onigashima, and with this comes a huge new wave of unexpected battles. This includes Yamato, who gets a huge center stage moment in the updated version of the opening.

Following the anime sneaking him into a previous episode of the series, this is the anime's first full look at Yamato. His face is obscured because he has yet to be fully (and officially) introduced, but it's only a matter of time from here on out. It's probably why fans are going wild over this surprise.

