One Piece Affirms Zoro's Real Strength

✖

One Piece's War For Wano is continuing to tear apart the isolated nation, and with Luffy losing his first fight against Kaido and spiraling into the sea below, the Shonen series created by Eiichiro Oda took the opportunity to reveal the true strength behind the Straw Hats' swordsman, Roronoa Zoro. Following his battle against Kaido and Big Mom, Zoro received some serious injuries that have him completely bandaged up and is protected by Sanji, who reveals a number of his true strengths, one of which is definitely one of the funniest moments that has taken place in this insane war so far.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1015, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

The first hilarious "strength" that we witness with Zoro is the fact that Sanji uses his injured body as a battering ram, striking down Beast Pirates that happen to get in their way. As the pair of Straw Hats attempt to come to terms with the fact that Luffy has fallen before Kaido, they have a conversation with Chopper who is most assuredly losing his cool following the news that their Captain might no longer be in the land of the living. With Sanji showing off his insanely stylish moves, he hands off Zoro to Chopper as he prepares to go toe to toe with Queen of the Beast Pirates.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Sanji hands off the injured Zoro, he notes that the green-haired swordsman has the strength of "ten men," to which Zoro corrects the Straw Hat Pirates' chef, stating that he has the strength of "two thousand," when he is healthy and not trapped in a tomb of bandages. With more battles continuing to form and the war showing no signs of stopping any time soon, it will be interesting to see if Zoro is able to quickly recover and rejoin the fight. As he wields the sword of Wano Country, many believed that he would be the one to take down Kaido, as Oden attempted to do so many years ago.

What do you think is the true strength of Zoro? Do you still believe he will be the one to take down the captain of the Beast Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.