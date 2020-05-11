One Piece Sets Up Kaido for a Worrisome Announcement

One Piece likes to keep its cards close to chest, so you can understand why fans are freaking out over Kaido and his so-called announcement that is on its way. The Yonko is a man of few words, but Kaido isn't shy about spectacle by any means. In teaming up with Big Mom, the Beasts Pirate leader has secured power like never before, and fans want to know what the baddie is up to.

For the sake of a brief recap, we need to do a bit of backtracking. One Piece put out a chapter this past weekend which checked in on Kaido and Big Mom as they celebrate in Wano. The two have made the decision to ally with one another, and they plan to announce the alliance shortly. But once the word has been given, Kaido promises to share a "very important announcement" which he will give no further description of.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As you can see in the slides below, One Piece fans are giving their best guess about the announcement, but one theory is more prevalent than the rest. Readers know that Kaido is determined to find his son Yamato who has failed to appear at the party. This suggests something has soured between the boy and his father... so fans believe Kaido is trying to marry Yamato to one of Big Mom's kids.

After all, alliances have been strengthened by marriages for centuries in the real world. From royalty to military, all sorts of alliances have been cemented with a wedding. Even One Piece tried to do this with Pudding and Sanji not too long ago, so the concept is familiar with readers. And if Yamato isn't keen on experiencing married life, the Wano Rebels may be able to turn the boy against his tyrannical father. That would certainly help the army as they've got a monumental battle before them as a fight with Kaido, Big Mom, and Orochi is nothing to laugh at.

What do you think this mysterious announcement is all about? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!