One Piece Shares Free Manga Chapters During Pandemic

Shueisha has been steadily offering free chapters of Weekly Shonen Jump for fans in Japan, and now Viz Media has brought the fun to the United States! As the official English language publisher for Shonen Jump, they are beginning to offer several new chapters completely for FREE to readers online in order to better help keep us entertained during quarantine. Following the surprise release of a number of My Hero Academia chapters last week, Viz Media has revealed that the entirety of One Piece's Skypiea arc is now available for free through the Shonen Jump digital vault.

Last week, Viz Media announced a new effort to release a batch of free chapters to their Shonen Jump digital vault every Friday. This week, chapters 217-305 of One Piece have been made free to read without a subscription! As mentioned, it encapsulates the entire Skypiea arc of the series so now's a good time to jump in to one of the most fondly looked at by fans so far!

Our war against boredom continues with free One Piece chapters 217–305! That’s the entire Skypiea Arc! No catch, just giving you something to read for free! #FreeMangaForStayingIn https://t.co/ZHKYcXXQra pic.twitter.com/v0iW9NhNiU — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 8, 2020

The Skypiea arc remains one of the most popular in the entire series. As one of the arcs that has gotten a special anime re-release in the last couple of years, this arc of the series tends to capture the imagination of fans. It's one of the more fantastical settings in the franchise as Luffy and the Straw Hats head into the sky, and it's even the arc that was the first out when 4Kids lost the English dub license for the series in the United States.

One Piece has been one of the major series recommended for new fans during the quarantine as now there is ample time and opportunity to finally jump into its massive saga. The Skypiea arc can serve as an introduction to how kooky this series can be (while still hitting a strong emotional through line), and now there's a free way to check it out!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.