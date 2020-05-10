One Piece Artwork Gives Better Look at Nami and Robin's New Outfits

✖

One Piece's Wano Country arc has finally entered its final thrust in the third act as Luffy and the 5000 strong rebel forces have officially made their way into Kaido's base at Onigashima. As Kaido parties with his army, Big Mom's Charlotte Family, and Shogun Orochi, the rebel forces needed a way to sneak further into the party without being detected. Here Kin'emon actually devised a great use of his Devil Fruit abilities to disguise all of the rebel forces to look like evil members of Kaido's Beasts Pirates army. This resulted in quite a fun new makeover.

Not only did it give all the Straw Hats their edgiest looks in the series to date with sharp horns, capes, and black leather straps, but the Straw Hat women came out looking even saucier than expected. They have the same leather strapped and horn adorned look, but are accompanied with bikini looks to top it all off.

Artist DeaconCell gave fans a much closer look at Robin and Nami's spicy new looks with some splendid artwork on Reddit, and really argues for fans to keep an eye out for when these looks make their debut in the official anime adaptation. It's going to be a while following the delay from the novel coronavirus, but will definitely be worth the wait. Check out the art!

Nami and Robin have had a number of spicy outfits over the course of the series, and notably got even more voluptuous following the timeskip for the New World arc. It's one of the main critiques fans have had for the series ever since, but outfits like these won't really stand out too much in the long run once all of the fierce battles begin to kick in. With Oda assuring fans that work on the manga is continuing during the pandemic, now all we have to do is wait and see how it all shakes out!

What did you think of these edgy new outfits for the Straw Hat crew as they sneak into Onigashima? How do Nami and Robin's outfits rank among the rest of their looks for the Wano Country arc so far? How do they rank when factoring in all of their outfits across the entire series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

