One Piece Shows Off Kaido’s Terrifying Power

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has taken a major turn in the anime as Kaido, the core enemy of this arc, has finally made his presence known. After shockingly transforming into a giant dragon and showing up in Kuni suddenly at the end of the previous episode, Episode 913 of the series puts him into action. But it’s in a much more impacting way than one would expect at first especially because the first half of the episode is dedicated to how much a fearsome presence Kaido is before he actually does anything. But it’s on a whole other level when he unleashes his Blast Breath.

Angrily (and drunkenly) coming down to Kuri in search of Luffy and Law, he figures that they’re hiding in the ruins of Oden Castle and charges up a powerful Blast Breath attack that immediately annihilates the top of the mountain — with the Straw Hats still on it.

Episode 913 sees Luffy dash away from Oden’s Castle toward Okobore Town after seeing that Kaido is looming ahead. He’s searching for Luffy and Law, and he’s angered that the two of them ruined his SMILE Fruit production and are now aiming to do the same with his factories on Wano. But his drunken mind is unfocused, so he doesn’t really attack the poor town. Instead, he turns his attention toward Oden’s Castle.

Once he’s reminded of the castle, he figures it’d be a good place to hide and decides to fire on it on a whim. Although he’s relatively far away, his size and power behind the Blast Breath is enough to strike the castle and the remaining Straw Hats hiding out there. He manages to erase it in a single blow, and this now has Luffy fearing the worst. Kaido’s power just might be too otherworldly and threatening if he can do this much on a whim.

