One Piece Confirms Koby's Heroic New Title

One Piece has started to show off more of the state of the world as the manga gets further into the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter has confirmed that Koby has gotten a heroic new title since the last time we have seen him in action! The massive events during the Wano Country arc has brought about some significant changes for Luffy and the others heading into the future, but it also raised some big questions about what was happening around the rest of the seas while the Straw Hats had been on the isolated island. Now we're finally getting many of those answers.

With the latest chapters of the series putting the final stamps on the Wano Country arc and properly moving forward, fans have also been given some crucial updates on many of the post-Reverie cliffhangers we saw heading into Wano's third act. One of these updates surprisingly provided a new look at Koby, and following some teases about the fact he's being held as a major hero of the Marines, it's revealed that he's actually been dubbed the "Hero of the Rocky Port Incident" since the last time we have seen him.

(Photo: Shueisha)

There were already plenty of questions about the Rocky Port Incident as it was one of the many developments that happened during the two year time skip heading into the New World saga, and outside of Trafalgar Law's involvement in it, there are still many gaps that need to be filled. It was teased that Koby was involved in some way as well, but Chapter 1059 of One Piece twists this even further by revealing that Blackbeard himself was involved in the fray too and ultimately was benefitted by Koby's heroic actions.

While the chapter confirms that Koby has been deemed a hero due to the Rocky Port Incident, his reunion with Blackbeard on the Amazon Lily's island (while the Emperor was attacking Boa Hancock following the dissolving of the Seven Warlords system) reveals that Blackbeard is fully aware of Koby's identity too. Calling him "Koby the Hero," Blackbeard explains that he was ultimately able to be the boss of pirate island with Koby's help. Koby's even gotten to such a standing that he's able to talk Blackbeard out of immediately killing Boa too.

With Koby being dubbed a hero, having this connection to Blackbeard, and further having other connections with a mysterious group within the Marines themselves, we really should keep more of an eye on Koby moving forward. How do you feel about Koby becoming such a key player since we have last seen him in action? What do you think it means for the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!