‘One Piece’ Showcases How Much Koby Has Grown

One Piece‘s Reverie arc has officially begun in the anime series, and one of the biggest highlights of this arc is that fans will be reintroduced to many characters they have not seen in quite a while. The last episode of the series even saw a return to Luffy’s hometown, and even briefly revisited Shanks as he reacted to Luffy being dubbed the Fifth Emperor of the Sea.

The latest episode of the series digs into the past once more as fans are reintroduced to one of the crucial characters Luffy met early into his journey, Koby. And by the looks of things, he’s on his way to becoming the strong Marine hero he dreamed of being.

In Episode 879 of the series, fans are reintroduced to Rebecca and her Dressrosa royal family as they are suddenly attacked by a pirate submarine. Though none of the torpedos actually manage to hit their ship as Koby surprisingly swam through the sea and managed to catch each torpedo as they fired.

After he saved them, it’s revealed that since we last saw Koby he has become a Marine Captain. And a famous one at that as he’s become Captain of the Navy Headquarters. He’s developed a strong use of the Color of Observation, and is now famous for helping during the Rocky Port Incident sparked by Trafalgar Law. He was deemed a hero for protecting the citizens during the incident, and he thinks back to when he and Luffy originally left on their journey.

This is a quick look at Koby’s growth after the timeskip, and it goes to show that not only has Luffy been increasing his strength and notoriety but his various allies over the years have been growing as well. If Koby’s this strong now, hopefully he won’t have to fight Luffy at a later date. He wants to be an honorable Marine Captain, and still acts as humbly as he did years ago, so hopefully his strength will continue to grow and shake up the entire Navy.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

