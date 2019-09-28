One Piece Explains the Marine’s Connections to Wano

One Piece has entered in a brand new phase for the current story arc focusing on the isolationist nation of Wano that may just be its more action packed, and dangerous for the members of the Straw Hat Pirates crew. While this latest chapter of the pirate franchise may not have focused on any fisticuffs, it did manage to drop a ton of bombshells with regards to not only a few main members of the cast, but also details about the marines and their connection to Wano Country. Just what do the marines have in store for both the Straw Hat Pirates and the feudalistic country?

As is revealed in this latest installment, the marines have taken quite the stance on Wano Country, specifically by taking no stance at all. The marines have decided to steer clear of the country entirely, believing that the pirates who occupy this isolated nation will simply destroy one another and leave the marines in tact. This is all revealed during the conversation with the recently promoted Koby and the double agent X Drake, both members of Sword.

Though recently, One Piece has been teasing the “Buster Call”, the most powerful attack that the military can employ. The powerful assault has decimated entire islands in its wake, with the Straw Hat Pirates being the only pirates in existence to manage to survive the volley. On October 4th, whatever is being teased will seemingly be revealed, and whether or not this is referring to the military deciding to claim a more personal stake in the country will shortly be revealed.

Monkey D Garp made an appearance in this chapter as well, though not with regards to either X Drake or Koby, but rather, to converse with Neptune and his clan and chat about what is happening in the world of the Grand Line. With the warlords being officially disbanded and stripped of their authority, it’s clear that the world of One Piece will be vastly different moving forward into Wano and beyond.

What did you think of the military’s current plan for Wano? Do you think a Buster Call will be employed before the current story arc’s end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.