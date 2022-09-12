One Piece Pits Blackbeard Against Boa in New Update

One Piece is now in the midst of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, and the newest chapter of the series has pit Blackbeard against Boa Hancock with a surprising attack! The Wano Country arc has officially ended, and that means that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew are now making their way to their next major location. But during the Wano arc it was teased that a lot of changes that took place on the rest of the seas while Luffy was stuck in the isolated island, and the final saga has been filling in all of these blanks as we get ready for the final phase of the series.

One of the major cliffhangers heading into the third act of the Wano Country arc was that the Marines had dissolved the protections of the Seven Warlords system and began attacking each of the leading pirates, and while the previous chapter revealed what happened to a few of them in that moment, the newest chapter of the series finally revealed Boa Hancock's status during all of this as she ended up being a major target of Blackbeard's grand scheme.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1059 of One Piece picks up shortly after Boa was attacked by the Marines, and the Amazons were able to successfully fend off this attack. A flashback reveals that things got pretty intense for all of them, however, as during the Marines' initial attack Blackbeard and his crew made their move on the island. Blackbeard revealed that he was after Boa's power specifically, and manages to grab her but she ends up turning everyone else around them to stone (including Blackbeard's crew).

This turns into a stalemate as she's the only one who can free everyone from her spell (and specifies that the next wielder of her power would not be able to), and Blackbeard nearly decides to but the moment gets far too chaotic to continue with the attack. Boa is able to get away as not only do the Marines debut a new kind of Pacifista, but even Rayleigh shows up to the scene as well. So whatever Blackbeard was planning for her power, he wasn't able to get it just yet.

It does raise some questions about Boa Hancock's role in the final saga of the series overall, so what do you think of Blackbeard wanting her power? Why is he stacking these specific powers for the final battle?