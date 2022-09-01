One Piece Shares the Wild Truth Behind the Cross Guild

One Piece is moving into its final act, and now that Wano's time in the spotlight has ended, big things are changing for the Straw Hat crew. For one, the team just saw its top alliance split apart as Law and Kid took their crews in separate directions. It didn't take long for another alliance to form courtesy of the Cross Guild. And now, the hilarious truth behind the group has been made clear to fans.

In the most recent chapter of One Piece, fans were given the low down on how the Cross Guild came to life. It turns out the group was formed by Crocodile after they approached Mihawk about starting a bounty squad for Marines. But of course, things went south when Buggy was reeled into the situation.

After all, Crocodile and Mihawk did need a way to fund the Cross Guild after their Warlord status was stripped. It turns out Crocodile was owed a major debt by Buggy, but of course, the clown captain did not have the funds to pay the man back. So instead of being killed on the spot, Buggy offered to join the Cross Guild at its lowest tier to pay back the debt.

This was fine with Crocodile and Mihawk until Buggy's crew went overboard. When they began promoting the new alliance with posters, Buggy's followers put their captain center stage as if he were the leader. This is what led the Marines to put a huge bounty on Buggy and give him the title of Yonko while the guild's actual masterminds were overlooked. And while Crocodile would like the respect a Yonko is given, Mihawk says the mix-up is for the best. After all, the Marines will have all eyes on Buggy, so the guild's actual missions can go on unhindered.

