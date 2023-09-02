ComicBook Nation: One Piece Live-Action Review and WWE Payback

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews the Netflix One Piece live-action series as well as Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 3. We also break down the divisive reactions to the new game Starfield, give a full preview of WWE Payback and AEW All Out, and dive into this week's biggest comics!

One Piece Live-Action Series Review

In her review of Netflix's One Piece live-action series, ComicBook.com/Anime critic Megan Peters wrote the following:

Just like superhero films before them, live-action anime has had a rough go in Hollywood, but every streak must end. Netflix's One Piece marks a definite turn in that sour reputation. Decked with a perfectly curated cast and intimate stories, One Piece captures the heart of what makes Oda's tale transcendent. At its core, One Piece is about dreams and those destined who see their hopes fulfilled. For years, we've waited to see whether Netflix's One Piece would sink or swim. So as Luffy begins chasing his dream in live action, it is a privilege to say Netflix's One Piece is worthy of telling the Pirate King's tale. RATING: 4.5 out of 5 Stars

Starfield Review

(Photo: Bethesda)

In his review of Starfield, ComicBook.com/Gaming editor Tanner Dedmon said:

If it seems like I'm being hard on the game, it's because I (and others) expect a lot from Bethesda by now, and not all of those expectations were met. Despite all that, I still look forward to playing Starfield again. I considered starting over numerous times, not out of frustration, but because of that itch in the back of your mind that entices you to explore other builds and paths, so I look forward to seeing what those experiences look like from myself and others once more of Starfield's mysteries are unraveled.

Score: 4/5

(Photo: Jen C)

