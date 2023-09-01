Netflix's One Piece: What We Need from Season 2

Netflix's One Piece has finally arrived and both critics and anime fans alike are singing its praises. With creator Eiichiro Oda acting as Executive Producer and the showrunners, cast, and creative minds responsible for the series giant fans of the source material, the first season covered quite a few major scenes from the original manga. Should One Piece's live-action adaptation become popular enough for a second season, there is more than enough to adapt and here is a list of things that would be key for the next chapter of the Straw Hat Pirates. As it stands, Netflix has yet to confirm whether One Piece will return for a season 2. With the writers and actors strikes taking place, it could be some time before we receive word of a renewal, let alone a release date for a continuation of the live-action series. Luckily, fans of the Netflix adaptation now have the chance to dive into the manga and/or anime if they are looking to see where Luffy and his crew go next as they sail toward the Grand Line. Needless to say, the locale has quite a few islands and colorful characters that will blow fans' minds. What do you want to see in a second season of Netflix's One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Tony Tony Chopper (Photo: Toei Animation) This one's a given. Tony Tony Chopperis the next Straw Hat Pirate to join Luffy's crew and just so happens to be a reindeer that ate a Devil Fruit, granting him the ability to become a human, reindeer/human hybrid, and more. On top of these wild transformations, Chopper also wants to be a doctor and has a tragic backstory to accompany his wariness of humans. Considering Chopper's appearance, we would imagine that he would need quite a bit of CG to bring him to life to join the Straw Hats in One Piece's second season.

Loguetown (Photo: Shueisha) This arc is extremely important to Luffy's character and sees the Straw Hat Pirates traveling to the city known as Loguetown, where Gol D. Roger was executed. Loguetown also brings in the character that was introduced in One Piece's post-credit scene, Smoker. A vice-admiral of the military, Smoker isn't the only one who threatens Luffy and company in this arc, as the Buggy/Alvida alliance will also make landfall in Loguetown. This particular locale appears right before the Straw Hats hit the Grand Line so the crew does some serious stocking up as well.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Kureha (Photo: Toei Animation & Getty) If you didn't know, Jamie Lee Curtis of Halloween and Knives Out fame is a giant fan of One Piece. Such a fan is Curtis in fact, that she has already picked a character for herself in Dr. Kureha. Kureha is a big part of the Drum Island Arc and has close ties to Tony Tony Chopper, assisting the island with some serious medical issues caused by their ruthless ruler, Wapol. Should a second season come about, Curtis' involvement would be a major wish granted to fans that have followed the shonen franchise.

The Giants (Photo: Toei Animation) Byah Byah Byah! Gyuk Gyuk Gyuk! One of the first islands that the Straw Hat Pirates make their way to in the Grand Line is one fit to bursting with dinosaurs and other prehistoric threats. What Luffy and company also encounter are two giants that are eternally fighting over an argument that they had long forgotten. In a few touching scenes, the giants' battle strikes a chord with Usopp as he sees true spirit in their never-ending fight.

Nico Robin (Photo: Toei Animation) Introduced as "Miss All Sunday", Nico Robin is initially a member of Baroqueworks, the criminal organization that has dealings with the land known as Alabsta. Of course, One Piece fans well know Robin's future and her dealings with the Straw Hat Pirates, though planting the seeds in season 2 would work well for the series. While Robin's involvement in season 2 would be up for debate to reflect the source material, peppering her into the live-action adaptation is the right move.

Vivi (Photo: Toei Animation) Vivi initially is not all she appears to be in One Piece, but as more layers are revealed, the Straw Hat Pirates discover more about the world of the Grand Line. Tied to the land known as Alabasta, Vivi becomes quite close with Luffy and his crew and would journey with them for a good portion of the second season should they follow the source material. While not having the ability to stretch her limbs or deliver deadly kicks, Vivi has become a major part of the shonen franchise since her first appearance.

Crocodile (Photo: Toei Animation) One of the most treacherous villains in One Piece is the leader of Baroqueworks, Crocodile. Also having ties to Alabasta, the swashbuckler marks for one of the most powerful swashbucklers that Luffy and his friends face early on in the series. While there are more than a few villains that would be a part of this second season, Crocodile would be the biggest in the same sense as Arlong was in season one.

Alabasta (Photo: Shueisha) It should come as no surprise that based on the characters mentioned in this article that the Alabasta Arc of One Piece would be the main arc of the second season. Taking place on a desert locale, the land of Alabsta gives the Straw Hat Pirates some of their best battles of the series in its entirety. Alabasta makes for an incredible storyline in the history of the shonen series and would be a fantastic inclusion for One Piece's Netflix continuation.