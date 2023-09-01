Starfield Early Launch Frustrates Players With Major Bug

Starfield is the hottest game on the market right now and many players have dropped extra money to hop into the early access launch period. After all, when you've been waiting to play a game for as long as fans have been waiting for Starfield, getting in five days early is very important. That early access window opened up this evening, but many players are running into a major bug that is keeping them from accessing Starfield. The "You Are Too Early" error is leaving many players wondering why they spent extra money on Starfield.

Fortunately, the "You Are Too Early" bug is actually relatively common for new releases. While the error is obviously very annoying for anyone who was planning to sit down and get in a few hours of Starfield at launch, it's something that happens fairly often with new releases on Xbox Game Pass. At its most basic level, this error pops up when you try to open up a game before it's available. That said, it can sometimes linger after the launch window has technically opened due to server delays. Considering how anticipated Starfield is, it's hardly a surprise to see the servers struggle a bit at launch.

How to Fix the "You Are Too Early" Error in Starfield

As mentioned above, the "You Are Too Early" bug is likely due to a minor server issue, which means the problem probably isn't on your end. Because of that, your best bet is to remain patient and just keep trying. That said, there are a few things you can try to see if you can speed up the process a bit. Here are the steps to take to try and fix the "You Are Too Early" error in Starfield:

Ensure you've purchased the correct edition. This may seem obvious, but it's worth noting at the top that you need either the Premium Edition, Premium Edition Upgrade, or Constellation Edition. If you don't have one of those, you won't be able to play Starfield early no matter what you do.

Completely close out of Starfield and relaunch the game.

Wait 10 minutes and try to relaunch. With this being a server issue, it might just take time before you're able to get in.

Restart your console or PC.

Check your internet connection. This step is especially important if you bought the digital edition because that will require an internet connection to get into Starfield.

Reinstall Starfield. Think of this as a last resort. Again, this is likely a server issue, so we would preach patience over taking this option, but it may be something you need to do if you're still having issues and see that most players have gotten into the game. Check social media (particularly Starfield's subreddit) to see if the issue is drying up for other players and if no one else is getting the error, you may need to take this option.

When Is Starfield's Global Launch?

If you haven't purchased an edition that gives you early access, most of this won't matter too much. You're just waiting for the full launch to hit here in a few days. Starfield's global launch goes live on September 6, meaning Xbox Series X/S and PC players will have the game next week. It's also worth noting that Starfield is coming to Game Pass meaning you'll be able to pick it up for no extra charge if you're a subscriber.