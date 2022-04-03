One Piece Sets Up What Luffy’s Awakened Devil Fruit Powers Can Really Do

One Piece is setting the stage for what Luffy’s newly awakened Devil Fruit powers could really do with the newest chapter of the series! As the Wano Country arc reaches a new stage of the climax, the fight between Luffy and Kaido on the top of the Skull Dome has definitely thrown a major curveball at fans. After Luffy took what seemed to be a fatal blow, he soon found himself awakening to a new power within his Devil Fruit and is now starting to unleash the full extent of his new abilities thanks to his newly acquired Gear Fifth form.

The previous chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series had seen Luffy breaking out into his new Gear Five form that was dramatically different from anything seen before in his prior forms. It came with a full transformation along with the tease of the kind of “ridiculous” new abilities he was going to have at his disposal. With that chapter teasing Luffy’s new lease on the fight, the newest chapter of the series took this one step further as he started to really tap into what he could do with these newly awakened Devil Fruit powers.

Chapter 1045 of One Piece begins with Kaido utterly baffled at Luffy’s return and new power. He pieces together that Luffy’s ability to turn other things around him into rubber is likely part of his awakening, but he can’t figure out why Luffy himself has transformed so much (not knowing that Luffy’s real Devil Fruit is something much more powerful than just a base Paramecia type). Through Kaido’s reactions we get a real glimpse of what Luffy is actually doing in the fight as it’s pretty hard to tell just by looking at Luffy’s fighting itself.

His new style has become rather cartoonish and erratic as just like how it was teased by the Elders in the previous chapter, Luffy’s doing whatever he wants. He’s breaking through the physics of the world by turning his body into the size of a giant, pulling himself out of Kaido’s body through the Emperor’s eyes, can keep himself afloat in the air with kicks, and seems to turn everything around him into just as much of a cartoon as himself. Kaido even notes how Luffy seems like he’s right out of a “comic strip.”

It’s gotten to such a point that Luffy’s use of Armament and Conqueror’s Hakis mixed with his new abilities are throwing Kaido for a loop, and it’s clear that Luffy is only scratching the surface of what he can truly do with this new level of power. What do you think? What do you hope to see from Luffy’s awakened power in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!