One Piece: What We Know About Luffy's Real Devil Fruit

✖

One Piece has spent decades building up Monkey D. Luffy, and with one chapter, the manga managed to overhaul one of his most important assets. Readers have been with the pirate since day one as he trudged forward to become the King of the Pirates. He did so with a special Devil Fruit at hand, but it turns out his actual power is far bigger than anyone ever knew. And honestly, the Hito Hito no Mi: Nika suits the captain incredibly well.

For years, One Piece fans believed the Gomu Gomu no Mi was a simple paramecia fruit, but One Piece has turned that truth on its head. It turns out Luffy was given a very different power when he ate his Devil Fruit years ago, but it has only now awakened.

As for what we know about the power, Luffy's real fruit is called the Hito Hito no Mi: Nika. It is a Mythical Zoan fruit, and it transforms its user into the 'Sun God' Nika once it has been awakened. This god had a rubbery body if lore is correct, so that is why Luffy has had a rubbery body since eating the fruit as a child. But of course, the god's full power wasn't unleashed until just recently.

The fruit's history is still a mystery to fans, but we did get a little background on the treat. The World Government has been tracking the Devil Fruit for ages, and it is responsible for the name Gomu Gomu no Mi becoming widespread. Authorities wanted to bury the fruit's actual name as it symbolized freedom, and we know the World Government isn't crazy about symbols of hope.

READ MORE: One Piece Reveals Luffy's New Form | One Piece Reveals the Real Power Hidden in Luffy's Devil Fruit

The authorities searched for this Devil Fruit for 800 years, and they say the Hito Hito no Mi was sentient in how it evaded the government. This is how Shanks' crew was able to steal the fruit, and ultimately, Luffy is the one who ate the treat. The World Government knows the fruit has awoken at last, and they say it has been centuries since anyone managed to do so. And given their fear of its true power, the World Government tried to have CP0 assassinate Luffy.

Now, Luffy wields a fabled power stricken from the history books, and his mastery of the Hito Hito no Mi has only begun. He has unlocked Gear Fifth thanks to the fruit, so One Piece fans know Luffy has more up his sleeve. And given his challenge to Kaido, we're sure the Yonko is about to face the full brunt of the Devil Fruit ASAP.

How do you feel about this massive Devil Fruit reveal? Do you think this new power suits Luffy...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.