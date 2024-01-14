Netflix's One Piece Was the Most In-Demand Show of 2023

One Piece made its live-action series adaptation debut with Netflix last Summer, and the series turned out to be the most in-demand show released last year! There was quite a bit of pressure on One Piece to succeed with its live-action adaptation as Eiichiro Oda's original manga release is one of the most popular comics of all time, and the anime that spawned from it is also one of the most popular anime releases. Thankfully, the series itself ended up challenging it head on with a very successful live-action series adaptation when it premiered last Summer.

One Piece's live-action series dominated Netflix's streaming charts in the weeks since its debut last Summer, and a second season was announced to be in the works. When looking at the numbers brought together by Parrot Analytics and The Wrap, now there's no real question why as the demand for One Piece was 52.8x more than many other streaming originals in the first 30 days of its release in the United States. A demand that continues to this day!

(Photo: Netflix)

One Piece Live-Action Demand

According to the chart, the most in-demand streaming originals released in 2023 are as follows:

One Piece (Netflix) – 52.8x Ahsoka (Disney+) – 50.7x Secret Invasion (Disney+) – 42.1x Gen V (Prime Video) – 38.5x Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video) – 36.9x Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix) – 32.2x Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+) – 30.2x The Night Agent (Netflix) – 30.1x Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) – 29.2x The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix) – 29.1x

One Piece's success with Netflix will likely continue with the release of Season 2 now in the works. It currently does not have a release window or date as of the time of this writing, but you can currently catch up with the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. Netflix teases One Piece's first season as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

HT – The Wrap