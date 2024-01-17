One Piece Cosplay Assembles New Live-Action Straw Hats

The Straw Hat Pirates have taken the anime world by storm since One Piece first started in the late 1990s. In recent years, we've seen the Grand Line show off some major developments via its anime adaptation, original manga, and its live-action adaptation on Netflix. With a second season confirmed for the streaming service's blockbuster series, a gang of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to bring the Straw Hats to life with their East Blue Saga fits.

2023 saw the Straw Hats receive quite a few major accomplishments, with the manga diving further into the final saga, the anime adaptation ending the War For Wano, and the live-action series becoming a hit amongst anime fans and newcomers alike. At the recent Jump Festa event, Netflix revealed that there are more anime projects on the way for Luffy and company. Wit Studio revealed that it is partnering with the streaming service to create a new reboot for the shonen franchise, with "The One Piece" aiming to retell the Straw Hats' story with a fresh coat of paint. While 2024 might not see The One Piece or the live-action second season arrive on the platform, Netflix appears to be all-in on the franchise.

The Straw Hats Assembled

The East Blue Saga kicked off Monkey D. Luffy's quest to become the king of the pirates, as the first arc of One Piece saw the Straw Hat Captain assembling the likes of Roronoa Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, and Nami to his crew. These initial members of the Going Merry are far from the only swashbucklers who join Luffy's crew. The likes of Brook, Tony Tony Chopper, Jinbei, Franky, and Nico Robin will all aid Luffy in his quest while attempting to achieve their own dreams.

The final saga of One Piece might be underway in both its manga and anime adaptation, but it could still be several years before we bid a fond farewell to Luffy and his crew. Creator Eiichiro Oda has been setting the stakes for the Straw Hat Pirates and laying the groundwork for some major storylines to see their long-awaited resolutions. As fans continue to wonder just what the One Piece is, Oda clearly has a few tricks up his sleeve.

What are your predictions for the shonen franchise in 2024?