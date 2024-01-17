Netflix's One Piece: Inaki Godoy Discusses the Pressure of Playing Luffy

One Piece took over Netflix with its adaptation, and star Inaki Godoy admits the pressure got to him for awhile.

For decades, Monkey D. Luffy has shepherded One Piece in all of its glory. Created by Eiichiro Oda, the pirate has been a staple in the anime fandom for longer than most can recall. No one thought Luffy could be done in real-life, but actor Inaki Godoy proved everyone wrong. The up-and-coming star nailed his take on Luffy in Netflix's One Piece, but he admits the pressure of the role got to him at times.

The update comes straight from Godoy as the actor did an interview with The Laterals. Appearing on the magazine's cover, Godoy spoke about his growing career which includes One Piece. It was there the actor shared his love for Luffy, and while the role did pressure him at first, the character grew on him before long.

"There were times when it was very hard, and the pressure of it all got to me. But you know, if you continue playing Luffy for a long time, his spirit takes over you and somehow you sometimes forget that you're working on this massive production because you start to have fun like him," Godoy shared.

Of course, fans of One Piece will know what Godoy is talking about. Yes, Luffy is a huge popular character in anime, but he isn't difficult. The captain of the Straw Hat crew is an open book for the most part. While Luffy does have his serious moments, the pirate is all about freedom and adventure. The pirate's breezy attitude helped Godoy relax on his set, and his portrayal of Luffy went down without a hitch.

After all, One Piece fans were the first to praise Netflix's live-action adaptation, and more love followed by brand-new audiences. Netflix has already ordered a second season of One Piece, so Godoy is far from done with Luffy's role. So if you have yet to check out season one, you can find One Piece streaming on Netflix now.

Want more info on One Piece? No worries. You can read up on the anime below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

