One Piece Creator Has Informed Another Person How the Series Will End

One Piece is likely still quite a ways from its actual ending, but it appears that the creator behind it all has clued in another person as to how it all will end with the One Piece treasure itself! Now that series creator Eiichiro Oda is working through the first major arc of the Final Saga of the series, fans have begun trying to figure out how the long running series will actually come to an end. Each new chapter of the series comes with big reveals, but at the same time also brings up major questions about how they'll relate to the grand finale.

Oda himself has also gone on record a few times over the years with his desire to bring the series to an end within a few years, and to that end a few people working closely with the manga series have been told Oda's highly confidential plans for the end of the manga overall. Now it includes One Piece's current editor Kaito Anayama, who revealed during a One Piece live variety show in Japan that he's been told about the series' ending stating, "Yes, I know what the One Piece is."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

How Will One Piece End?

The what, when, and how One Piece will end are still very much a mystery even as the manga has started what it calls the Final Saga of the series. While it's been made clear that all of the key crews in the series are now working their way towards the final island, Laugh Tale, it's not clear how this "final" phase of the series will last. As the Egghead arc reaches its climax in the latest chapters, what has been made clear is the ending isn't any time soon as it's only sparked much bigger mysteries needing to be solved.

The final foes are also starting to become more clear as not only are the Five Elders a threat, but their king sitting above them as well. Then there's the pirate side of things with potential final clashes against Shanks, Blackbeard, and even Buggy still needing to go down before Luffy can even sniff his true goal (which is still unknown to readers). But still, One Piece's grand finale is more in sight now than it ever has been.

What do you think the One Piece is? How do you think the manga will end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

HT – @newworldartur on X