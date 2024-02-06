One Piece Animator Promises a Top-Tier Episode Is in the Works

One Piece's Wano Arc had many anime fans believing that the shonen series had hit a new zenith when it comes to the television series' animation. As viewers have seen so far in the Egghead Arc, Toei Animation is looking to continue the trend by offering a new stylish animation style for Luffy and his crew. In a recent social media post, one animator is letting fans know that the staff is aiming to blow the roof off for the storyline that has kicked off One Piece's final saga.

The Egghead Arc is set to see Luffy and his crew coming face-to-face with Dr. Vegapunk, a man who might just be the most important scientist in the Grand Line. Working with the World Government and the Five Elders to strengthen the military's grasp on the seas, Vegapunk knows quite a bit not just about the world at large, but the origins of the Devil Fruit and their true power. While the storyline might have the mad scientist front and center, Luffy and his crew will find themselves running into some old enemies who have received upgrades since their paths last crossed. The Straw Hat Pirates will certainly have to earn their happy ending before One Piece comes to a close.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece: Another Episode 1015 On The Way

Episode 1015 of One Piece was titled, "Straw Hat Luffy – The Man Who Will Become The Pirate King". The anime installment saw a flashback sequence that used stylish new animation, becoming a fan-favorite for those who are fans of the Straw Hat Pirates. In a recent social media post, Megumi Ishitani informed fans that the crew is aiming to deliver an upcoming episode of the same quality.

Ishitani's direct quote read as such, "It takes a large amount of energy for me to make one episode of an animation. In fact, I ran out of energy once in episode 1015, but we are working hard to bring you another new episode! Thanks for your support! I'll do my best!"

What has been the best-animated episode of One Piece's anime to date? Do you think the shonen franchise will stick the landing with its grand finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Megumi Ishitani