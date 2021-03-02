One Piece Fan Gives Impressive Update on Wano Recreation in Minecraft

✖

One Piece happens to be one of the biggest anime franchises in the world, and it has amassed a loyal army of fans since it began decades ago. As you can imagine, fans of the anime will go a long way to celebrate their favorite characters, and the same goes for their go-to arcs. In fact, one fan proved that when they began recreating part of Wano in Minecraft, and a new update shows how big the build has become.

Over on Reddit, the user Hyrelio got One Piece fans buzzing when they shared an update with everyone on their Minecraft server. The fan has been working on rebuilding Wano's capital in the game for a while now, and many were curious as to how the project was going. It turns out things are going just fine, and you can see so for yourself in the video below.

The video shows just how colorful Wano's capital is, and the attention to detail is pretty stunning given the city's size. As for when the build will be done, Hyrelio isn't quite sure, but they do know what they will do with the server once they are finished.

"Once I'm done building I usually upload a full time-lapse with a world download link and then I latch onto the next project so, sadly I don't really use the builds anymore after," the builder wrote.

Hopefully, fans will be able to visit this world for themselves one day, and this kind of build will certainly inspire others to give such builds a shot. There are tons of places in One Piece that could use a Minecraft makeover, and if someone were to construct Skypeia for fans, then I'd move to the server in a heartbeat!

What do you make of this Wano Country recreation? Which other One Piece isles need this sort of treatment? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.