One Piece Reunites Sanji and Zoro in Battle at Last

✖

One Piece reunited Sanji and Roronoa Zoro in battle at last as Wano's war in Onigashima rages on with the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series! One of the biggest draws of the Wano Country arc when it first began was finally seeing all of the Straw Hats gathered in one place after they had been separated for years for the events of the Whole Cake Island arc. This led to the first major reunion between heated rivals Sanji and Zoro earlier in the arc in a hilarious way, and now the two of them have reunited once more in a more intense fashion.

Zoro had been out of action for the previous string of chapters following his first major fight with Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, and Sanji had been pre-occupied with Black Maria as the war in Onigashima initially broke out, but the newest chapter of the series has finally brought the two of them to the same place in the midst of battle, and it seems that the series is getting ready to kick off a major tag team fight as the two of them take on two of the highest ranking fighters in Kaido's crew.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1012 of the series reveals that King and Queen have begun tearing through all of the Beasts Pirates that Tama and Chopper's efforts have managed to swing to their side, and Sanji himself continues to struggle as he realizes the both of them are too much to take on at the same time. It's here that even sees if Chopper has been able to heal Zoro just yet, but thanks to Marco the Phoenix buying them some time, Zoro is able to get himself back up to fighting shape.

After Zoro tears his way through his bandages (hilariously to Chopper's surprise), Zoro and Sanji are able to strike King and Queen down with some powerful attacks. Now that the two of them are fighting alongside one another once more, they are not only confident in their victory, but are confident that once their fight is over they'll see their Captain, Luffy, defeating Kaido and eventually becoming the King of the Pirates.

What did you think of Sanji and Zoro reuniting for a new fight against King and Queen with the newest chapter? Excited to see them brawling together after all of this time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!