One Piece Reveals the Secret Behind Queen's Power

One Piece revealed the secret behind Queen's power with the newest chapter of the series! Fans first got a taste for how strong the upper echelon of Kaido's Beasts Pirates really were during Jack's first appearance in the Zou arc, but ever since Luffy and the others made their way to Wano, we have gotten glimpses of just how strong the other two members, Jack and Queen, are as well. Queen has been a particularly notable case because not only have we seen his Devil Fruit abilities in action, but his poisonous weapons as well.

The newest chapter of the series took this one step further, however, as it was revealed that Queen had yet another trick up his sleeves with the debut of his Man-Beast version of his Dragon-Dragon Fruit Brachiosaurus Model ability. As he begins his fight with Sanji in full, Queen not only reveals a tie to the Vinsmoke family but that his body's been modified in much the same way they had been. He's a full-on cyborg.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1017 of the series sees Sanji kicking Queen right before Queen was about to attack O-Tama (following her successful plan of turning all of the Gifters to their side), and it was here that Queen revealed that he knew Sanji's father, Judge Vinsmoke. Sanji asks whether or not he belongs to Judge's research group, and Queen not only reveals the name of the group, MADS, but also says it was "ages ago." But then he reveals he's also a cyborg.

Morphing himself into his Man-Beast form, more mechanical parts of his body begin to show as his tail, left arm, and even the braid in his hair begin to branch out with technological weapons. Sanji hilariously plays this off as he remarks that he had no idea it was supposed to be a secret, but now Queen is set to fight with the full extent of his abilities. There was no reason given as to why he felt he needed to keep it secret, but now we'll see what a full cyborg version of Queen can do.

Sanji and Queen's fight is only one of the new fights breaking out over the course of this second round at Onigashima, but what do you think? Curious to see whether or not being a cyborg makes a difference for Queen?