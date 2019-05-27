One Piece Finally Reunites Zoro and Sanji

One Piece has taken its sweet time bringing two of its heroes together at last, but the impossible has finally happened. It seems Zoro and Sanji have finally reunited in the latest chapter of One Piece, but it is under some less-than-ideal circumstances.

And honestly, doesn’t that sound about right for the pair?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece hit up fans with a new chapter, and it was there Zoro and Sanji came into contact. Readers began the chapter by learning a sobering lesson about Wano and its SMILE fruit which have plagued the Grand Line for years. The tale shared of how the fruits were used to hurt the poor citizens of Wano made Zoro and Sanji real mad before coming to a head.

When the young girl Toko went to mourn over her father’s corpse, it did not take long for Orochi to spot her. He made a move to kill her, but the assassination attempt was stopped when Sanji and Zoro separately jumped into the fray to save Toko… and accidentally reunited in the process.

“I recognize him!! That’s the wanted Magistrate slasher!! And him!! He’s the soba cook who defied the Kyoshiro family,” one onlooker is overheard. “It’s Zolojuro!!! And Sangoro!!”

Both Sanji and Zoro seem surprised to see each other. They both knew the other was on Wano, but they had yet to reunite until now. It seems their inability to stand aside as injustice spreads is still going on strong, but the pair’s famous rivalry is thriving even more so.

So, are you happy to see these two pirates back together? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.