One Piece Shares First Look at Ryokugyu's Deadly Power

The latest chapter of One Piece is continuing to show the fallout from the War For Wano Arc, with the Straw Hat Pirates successful in taking down Kaido and his Beast Pirates, ushering in a new era for the isolated nation. With Eiichiro Oda taking a hiatus from the Shonen series to prepare for the Final Arc, a major member of the military is shown in the pages of the latest installment of the manga running Weekly Shonen Jump, and shows just how devastating his powers are as some of the Beast Pirates are on the receiving end of them.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1053, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Ryokugyu shows off his devastating new power to some of the unfortunate members of the Beast Pirates, including the likes of King and Queen, seemingly sapping their life energy via a number of tendrils that are extending from his fingertips. While we aren't currently aware of what Devil Fruit that admiral within the military ate in order to get these abilities, Ryokugyu proves that his power is able to incapacitate some of the strongest members of Kaido's crew:

"I warned you not to test me, didn't I? A guy in my position can't go around getting beat by pirate subordinates! The Navy doesn't have any spare manpower to send around performing clean-up and you're just who I thought you were!"

Throughout the Wano Arc, the military didn't play as much of a role as many others had in the battle between the Beast Pirates and the Straw Hats, though it seems that they're sure to have a presence within the Final Arc of the series. With Luffy currently being one of the most wanted pirates in the world today, Ryokugyu confirms that he is looking to put an end to Monkey's current journey to become king of the pirates by "taking his head". Most likely, Luffy's newest transformation, Gear Fifth, is set to get quite the work out in the final arc of the series.

