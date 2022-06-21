One Piece Finally Introduces Admiral Ryokugyu

One Piece has finally fully introduced Admiral Ryokugyu to the series with the newest chapter of the series as the manga gets ready for its grand finale! With series creator Eiichiro Oda now taking a break for the Summer as he prepares for the final saga of the series overall, the latest chapters of the series have been setting the table for what to expect from the final climax. This also includes exploring the fallout of the Wano Country arc as the series needs to break down everything that happened over the course of its fights, and that means some of the Reverie as well as fans got to see one very important face.

After first introducing him as the new Admiral who had won the rank during the time skip as part of the fallout from the Reverie arc in between the second and third acts of the Wano Country arc, the previous chapter had teased that we would be seeing Ryokugyu in action as he was already on Wano following the fights against Big Mom and Kaido. With the newest chapter of the series the manga has fully introduced him, and he's just as deadly as you would expect.

Chapter 1053 of One Piece picks up after Ryokugyu seemed to make his way to Wano, and it's confirmed that he's been moving before getting proper permission to do so. He's revealed to also be pretty deadly as he's quickly defeated King and Queen along with all of Kaido's other subordinates in a single wave. He seems to have a power that uses plants and flowers as his roots spreading from his body have drained all of the subordinates of their liquids. More so than that, he's already there in the attempt of taking down Luffy.

With the intent of nabbing the Straw Hat and taking him down for the military due to Luffy's quick rise in prominence, the final moments of the chapter before the series takes its break before the final saga sees Ryokugyu readying to attack Luffy and all the other people of Wano as they are celebrating their latest victory. This Admiral is a lot more ruthless than the one he replaced, so it's definitely going to be trouble for the Straw Hats moving forward.

What do you think of Admiral Ryokugyu so far? Did he live up to his full introduction to the series? Curious to see how he factors into the final saga as a whole?