One Piece Teases Koby's True Strength

There are plenty of pirates sailing the Grand Line that have received some wild abilities thanks to ingesting their world's "Devil Fruits". The world of One Piece has plenty of other ways that swashbucklers and members of the military are able to get their hands on superpowers however. In the latest chapter of the manga by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, we are witness to the true power of the military man known as Koby, who has come a long way since the early days of the series.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1080, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Currently, Koby finds himself in a very tricky situation as he is being held hostage by Captain Blackbeard and his pirates on Pirate Island. While the current military man who appeared in the first episode of One Piece's anime does have a handle on the spiritual energy known as Haki to a certain degree, it's in his character that Koby is truly able to shine. It's in his personality and courage that we might one day see Koby be the highest-ranking member of the military.

Koby, King of the Military

Sitting before Blackbeard and his pirates, Koby is informed that he will be a hostage in which the antagonist will be able to form his own pirate nation. Once Koby reveals that he is a member of "Sword", Blackbeard's right-hand breaks down what that means, "Think of Sword as sailors who have already submitted their resignations. It means they can choose to fight the Four Emperors if they want, without needing permission from above. They can also ignore any and all orders they choose. They're wild-card commandos! In exchange, the Navy assumes no responsibility for their actions, and can cut them loose at any moment."

Koby's character is one that makes him a strong figure in the history of One Piece, as the member of Sword is astonished that so many would come to his aid. The connections that Koby has made both as a part of the military and with countless swashbucklers in the Grand Line, might help in one day uniting the world under one banner, especially if Luffy is able to finally achieve his goal in becoming the king of the pirates.