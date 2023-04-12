One Piece Cliffhanger Unloads a Big SWORD Surprise

One Piece loves a good mystery, and over the years, we have been fed a number of wild spins. From pirate shenanigans to villainous takeovers, we have seen it all. Of course, the Marines have had their own share of twists, and the creation of Sword ranked high amongst those. And now, we just got a big update on the organization thanks to Koby.

The update comes from One Piece chapter 1080 as the manga dropped an update this week. It was there fans caught up with Koby as the pirate did his best to escape from his captors. After all, the Blackbeard Pirates took the man under their thumb a bit ago, and Koby found a way to escape. However, he would not go without his fellow prisoners, and this led to him running into his foes.

It was there Koby said he was not the bargaining chip Blackbeard thought. After all, Koby is really a member of Sword, so the Marine HQ isn't obligated to rescue the captain anymore.

"Think of Sword as sailors who have already submitted their resignations," one of Blackbeard's men shares. "It means they can choose to fight the Four Emperors if they want without needing permission from above. They can also ignore any and all orders they choose. They're wild-card commandos! In exchange, the Navy assumes no responsibility for their actions and can cut them loose at any moment."

So, there you have it. That is the most concise definition of Sword we have gotten to date. It turns out Koby is part of the group, and his fellow Sword members didn't waste time launching a rescue mission for their comrade. After all, the One Piece manga ended this week with their arrival before Blackbeard. Kujaku, Hibari, Prince Grus, and more came to help Koby out. And to make things even better, Garp came as well.

As you can imagine, Garp is a match for most of the Blackbeard crew, and we're sure the Yonko knows it. Now, we will get to see what kind of damage Luffy's grandfather can do as it has been a hot minute since we've seen him in battle. If you need to catch up with One Piece ahead of this fight, you can read the manga through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. And of course, the One Piece anime is still working through the climax of its Wano Country saga.

Are you surprised to learn about Koby's involvement with Sword? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.