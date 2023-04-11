One Piece Reveals Koby's Wild Bounty

The One Piece manga is working its way through the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series, and the newest chapter of One Piece has revealed the wild bounty Koby has on his head revealing how big of a threat he is to the pirate world! As the One Piece manga continues to flesh out the status of the rest of the seas while Luffy and the Straw Hats had been stuck in Wano Country, and one of the most surprising developments was that Buggy used his power as a new Emperor to form a Cross Guild that would hunt down some of the Navy's most powerful Marines.

It was explained that Buggy's new Cross Guild had assigned bounties of their own to the Marines, with stars ranking just how big of a prize they were compared to the other members of the Navy (and thus how much trouble they give the pirates). The newest One Piece manga chapter revisits this idea with the reveal that Koby has since garnered a five star level bounty among the pirates that would pay handsomely at his capture. It's apparently amounted to around five chests full of treasure.

One Piece: What Is Koby's Bounty?

One Piece Chapter 1080 reveals that since Koby had been captured by Blackbeard and his crew, he's been taken to the Pirate Island, Fullalead. It's explained that he's since got a five star bounty from the Cross Guild, which is about 500 million Berries. It's a special case too because usually Navy Captains are only ranked a single star, and it goes to show just how much notoriety Koby has been garnering not only during the Wano Country arc, but since the New World saga began as a whole.

So while Koby is just a Captain in rank, he's been hailed as a major hero for the massive saves he's made since we have last gotten to see him in action. This reputation has gotten so big that even the pirates have taken note of how important and valuable he is to the Navy. In fact, Koby's revealed to be so important to Monkey D. Garp that he has invaded Fullalead and started a major operation just to save Koby from Blackbeard's clutches.

