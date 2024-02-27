One Piece Episode 1096 Promo Released

One Piece's Egghead Arc has started to set the stage for some big reveals in the anime, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1096! One Piece: Egghead Arc has finally brought all of the Straw Hats to Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory, and it was quickly revealed that there were some powerful experiments being done on behalf of the military. While Luffy is currently having fun exploring the island, it's become quickly clear that there's still plenty to uncover about what makes Dr. Vegapunk tick as a scientist.

Revealing that there were actually six people who all count as a version of Dr. Vegapunk, it was teased that Nico Robin and the others were about to learn some big secrets. This was at the same time that Luffy spotted a massive robot in a scrapyard, so now it's clear that things are about to get a lot more complicated as the arc continues. We'll see what happens next as the promo for One Piece Episode 1096 teases it will be a fairly emotional one for Robin. You can check it out below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1096

One Piece Episode 1096 is titled "A Forbidden Piece of History! A Theory Concerning a Kingdom" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "What happened during the 100-Year Void that the World Government is trying to cover up? The future that scholars risked their lives to save. After a long period of time, their will is now passed down to the only survivor of Ohara who was once a little girl." Premiering in Japan on Sunday, March 3rd (and Saturday, March 2nd internationally), One Piece Episode 1096 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next for the arc.

