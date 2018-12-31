‘One Piece’ Reveals How One Pirate Lost Their Arm

Sailing on the seven seas is no easy task, and One Piece has made that clear. Over the years, the shonen series has put its pirates through some serious trouble, and One Piece is opening up about how one pirate lost their arm.

And, no — we are not talking about Shanks here. However, it seems the Yonko seems to be involved with how Eustass Kid lost his arm.

Recently, One Piece shared a new chapter with fans, and it was there Eustass set the record straight about his arm. The red-haired pirate is currently jailed in Wano Country alongside Monkey D. Luffy, and the captain made sure to school Wet-Haired Caribou when the pirate began gossiping about him.

“Rumor has it that he challenged Big Mom and go his arm cut off by one of her subordinates. After that, he tucked his tail and run away,” Caribou told Luffy, but Eustass was not having any of that nonsense.

“Regarding that story about aiming for Big Mom’s head, all I did was injure one of her Sweet Commanders to get what I wanted,” the beefy pirate said when he stumbled upon the two men.

“I lost this arm before that during a battle with the Red Hair pirates. Do you have anything else you want to know about me?”

So far, fans have not seen anything of the battle that led to Eustass losing his arm, but the captain must have a grudge against the Yonko. After all, the man did form an alliance some time ago with Basil Hawkins and Scratchmen Apoo to take down Red Haired Shanks. When the other two men went MIA, it fell to Eustass to do the job himself, but it looks like all the man got what a lost limb for his trouble.

