‘One Piece’ Surprises With Nami's Latest NSFW Distraction

One Piece has an entire slew of powerful pirates at its disposal, and the Straw Hat members are all strong in their own right. Nami is one of the team's first add ons, and her lithe fighting style has helped her take down all sorts of villains. However, the manga did prove Nami has more than one way to take down a villain, and it's not the way you surely expect.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and the update checked in on Nami as the navigator bathed in a hot spring. It didn't take long for things to awry at the spa, and Nami dealt with the infiltration in a roundabout way.

As Nami bathed with her ninja mentor and Robin, the girls came upon a hard spot. Two members of the Animal Kingdom Pirates came in looking for Soba Mask, a masked hero who fans will know is Sanji. They are also on the hunt for Nami and Robin as the couple ran from Orochi's castle not long ago, and Nami didn't do a great job concealing her intentions (or herself) from the group.

"Sorry, I wasn't trying to hide," Nami said when she was spotted by an advancing Animal Kingdom pirate. "I'm just a simple passing [woman]."

The moment is ruined when the pirate recognizes Nami, but he is unable to act against the woman. At the right time, Nami's bath towel slips off her curvaceous frame, and all of the men are quick to pass out from nosebleeds. Nami was obviously embarrassed by the attention, and things only got worse from there. As it turns out, Sanji was in the bath house disguised as Soba Mask in order to peek at Nami. So, when he outs himself with a massive nosebleed, chaos ensues as Nami is left behind to escape with life in tact.

So, are you surprised to see Nami in a situation like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

