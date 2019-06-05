One Piece Gives Luffy His Biggest Life-Or-Death Dilemma Yet

There’s no doubt about it: Monkey D. Luffy has gotten himself into a bit of big trouble. These days, the manga is well into the Wano arc, and the Straw Hat captain has found himself in jail. With execution looming before him, Luffy has managed to evade death for some time, but his warden has finally given Luffy an impossible choice to make.

It turns out Luffy has been told to forfeit his life as planned… or let two of his contemporaries die before him.

In the most recent chapter of One Piece, this dilemma was fleshed out in full. Fans caught up with Luffy in prison. The hero was sentenced to execution by Queen, a member of the Beast Pirates, but the attempt has yet to be successful. However, that has all changed now that two of Luffy’s comrades from the Worst Generation have been put on the line.

“The moment you leave this arena, the spikes in your collars will kill you! That part will remain the same but the new rule is that they stay in the water as long as you’re alive,” Queen threatened as he tied Killer and Eustass Kid to a pole above water. The pair were then mercilessly waterboarded until the Beasts Pirate made his threat.

“We’ll only put them out once you guys are dead,” the older man continued. “You can help your pals and die for them!! You might do infamous deeds and earn bounties of billions, but every human being can drown in just two inches of water!!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.