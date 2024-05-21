Studio Ghibli Accepts Major Cannes Festival Award With Message From Hayao Miyazaki

Studio Ghibli has won more awards in its history than we can count, with one of the biggest recently arriving thanks to The Boy And The Heron. Winning "Best Animated Picture" at the latest Academy Awards, the film has been another feather in the cap of the prolific anime studio. Thanks to being awarded one of the most prestigious awards at this year's Cannes Film Festival, director Hayao Miyazaki shared a message as his son, Goro, took to the stage to accept Cannes' highest honor.

If you're unfamiliar with the "Palme d'or", here's how Cannes describes the highest award of the festival that has helped to honor some of the biggest names and studios in the entertainment industry, "The Palme d'or, a timeless symbol of the Festival de Cannes, has been awarded to the best film in the Official Competition for over 60 years. The famous trophy has been garnered by Fellini, Coppola, Haneke and Kurosawa, amongst others, and is a jewelry marvel, hand-crafted in the Geneva workshops of the celebrated jewellers Chopard in Switzerland by no fewer than seven artisans, and requires over 40 hours of work." Based on Ghibli's past works and place in the anime medium, winning this award seems like the right choice made by Cannes.

Studio Ghibli's Major Cannes Win

Goro Miyazaki shared the following message with attendees at Cannes while his father, Hayao, shared a video message of his own, "Ghibli was created 40 years ago by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata and Tokuma Shoten. They are the studio's greatest contributors, but through this award I would like to associate all the work of the teams who have worked for us. The honor also goes to all those who have enjoyed our films. Thank you to all Ghibli fans!"

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki sent a video message in their absence and sympathies to Goro for having to represent them at Cannes: “I feel sorry for him, good luck.” pic.twitter.com/RG9qJtQEyl — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 20, 2024

While Ghibli saw major success thanks to The Boy And The Heron, the anime studio has yet to confirm what their next feature-length film will be about. In a recent interview, Hayao's son Goro stated that he doesn't know what his dad's next movie will be, "He won't tell anyone what they are. Absolutely no one. After spending seven years on an animated movie, the director, and the staff as a whole, are incredibly exhausted. I think the studio needs some time to recover."

Want to keep up to date on Ghibli's future anime projects? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Studio Ghibli.