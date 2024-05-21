Vagabond Creator Takehiko Inoue Is a Fan of Kagurabachi

It's hard to deny that Kagurabachi is one of the biggest new manga series printed in Weekly Shonen Jump. Many Shueisha fans are dying to see the story of Chihiro animated as the printed story continues to hit major milestones with its overall sales numbers. Not only are anime fans diving headfirst into the white-hot manga, but creators are praising Chihiro's story as well, as the creator of Vagabond and Slam Dunk has recommended the series.

While Kagurabachi seems like a shoo-in for receiving an anime adaptation in the future, the same can't be said for Vagabond. First hitting stands in 1998, Inoue's bloody tale holds a lot in common with Chihiro's but there have been no signs that the former will be hitting any sort of screen in the future. The last chapter of Vagabond was released in 2015, leaving many to wonder if Inoue will continue the series in the future or if the tale of Musashi might already be at an end.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Takehiko Inoue Endorses Kagurabachi

In a write-up from Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, Inoue not only shared his love of Kagurabachi but noted how much fun it seems that creator Takeru Hokazono in bringing Chihiro's story to life, "The fun of drawing manga comes through. Looking forward to the future."

In a recent interesting interview, Hokazono confirmed that Kagurabachi came about thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, "In the spring of 2020, when the pandemic hit, my university switched to online classes. With more time at home, I thought let's give it a try. I tried drawing a few pages by watching and learning, and it was incredibly difficult... But I felt likeI want to keep doing this. So, around June of my sophomore year, I dropped out of university and started focusing on manga. Since it was difficult, I thought I couldn't just treat it as a hobby."

If you have yet to learn what all the chatter is about when it comes to Shonen Jump's latest big hit, Shueisha has released an official description breaking down the story of Kagurabachi, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"