One Piece Is Channeling Among Us With Its New Arc

By now, you probably think you know what to expect from One Piece. The series has been around for decades, and creator Eiichiro Oda has proven himself a masterful world building over the decades with it. From clever fights to tested loyalties, the shonen has it all, and now it looks like Oda is surprising fans with his own take on... Among Us?

Oh yes, you did read that right. One Piece is deep into its Egghead arc now, and it has put the Straw Hats in a wild situation. The team has partnered with the world's smartest man to outwit the World Government, but the game of cat-and-mouse they've been playing has gone full video game.

PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE i would cry if we ever got to work with him — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) February 21, 2023

As you can see above, social media is buzzing over the whodunnit thanks to viral posts from newworldartur amongst others. After all, they have compiled all the evidence pointing out One Piece's turn to Among Us. Currently, the Straw Hats know there is a traitor in their midst, and they all have to do with Vegapunk. One of his allies is not who they seem, and our heroes spell it out when they claim, "There's someone among us within the lab!!"

So far, the Egghead arc has used several tropes from Among Us including video monitors, control rooms, and more. It feels like a round of Among Us has been brought to life in Vegapunk's lair, and the question remains which of his comrades is a traitor. It will fall to Luffy's crew to suss out the situation, and as it turns out, the actual team behind Among Us is geeking out over the tribute.

Taking to Twitter, the game's official account has started commenting on the One Piece x Among Us theories with exceptional support. "Please," one of the page's tweets reads. "I would cry if we ever got to work with [Oda]."

For now, fans will have to wait and see how this traitor twist plays out. Oda is putting out weekly chapters of One Piece as always, so you can read up on those updates through the Shonen Jump app or on Manga Plus.

Are you liking One Piece's Egghead arc so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.