One Piece Teases Big Mom’s Explosive Comeback

One Piece just dedicated a whole saga to the Yonko known as Big Mom, but the villain is not ready to sail away just yet. These days, the series has treaded light with Charlotte Linlin as things in Wano continue to escalate. And thanks to a new chapter release, fans have learned the vixen is about to be set free and cause the country even more havoc.

Why, you may ask? Well, Big Mom loves her desserts, and nothing will get inbetween her and Oshiruko if she can help it.

Recently, One Piece hit up fans with the release of chapter 944, and it was there things took a turn for the Straw Hats. The shogun of Wano is screaming for the blood of Sanji and Zoro all whilst Monkey D. Luffy is in prison. The Beasts Pirates are squeezing in on the captain, and the chapter’s final page sees Queen make big threats against Luffy before the latter is executed. However, his spiel is halted when the prison gates are knocked on real hard.

“What was that sound?! It came from outside the gates. We just lost signal from the guards,” Queen says.

The chapter’s final panel then shows the source of the noise, and it is none other than Big Mom. The villain hit up Wano with a bad case of amnesia, and Tony Tony Chopper managed to heard the Yonko towards the prison. Now, Big Mom has reached the location, and she was told Queen was hoarding dessert within the prison. So, you can imagine the kind of damage Big Mom was lay down so long as it means she gets her Oshiruko. So, it seems like fans better buckle in; Queen is about to meet Big Mom in person, and there is no way the two powerhouses won’t duke it out once their desserts are put on the line.

So, are you excited to see Big Mom make a comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.