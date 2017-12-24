‘One Piece’ Reveals SPOILER’S New Transformation

Warning! Spoilers for Chapter 889 of the One Piece manga below!

Big Mom has shown off a large extent of her power during the “Whole Cake Island” arc, but her latest transformation implies a dangerous level of power yet to be experienced by series fans.

With her new wedding cake finished, and the Straw Hats running for as long as they could, Big Mom has reached her limit. And with that limit break, a new frightening form.

This new transformation has her hat Napoleon transform into its sword form, in its place Prometheus gives her a crown of flames and she loses weight to the point to where she can ride on top of her cloud, Zeus. With Big Mom starving for wedding cake for as long as she has, her new thin from grants her the agility to launch herself onto the Thousand Sunny.

Chapter 889 ends with Big Mom’s new fearsome form towering over the Straw Hats on the Thousand Sunny. Carrot is out of commission in order not to lose her sanity in her Su Long transformation, and Jinbe declares that they might even have to abandon ship if the situation calls for it.

Now fans are anxious to see what kind of new power Big Mom’s more slender form will grant her, and hoping Sanji can reach her with the wedding cake in time. All the while, Luffy is still fighting Katakuri in the mirror space.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.