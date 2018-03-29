‘One Piece’ Honors 900th Chapter With Special ‘Shonen Jump’ Cover

One Piece is poised to celebrate a big milestone this week. The long-running series is one of Japan’s most famous franchise of all-time, and fans worldwide are ready to celebrate its next big moment. After all, Weekly Shonen Jump will publish the manga’s 900th chapter, and it will do so with a special surprise.

That’s right! Fans are getting a color cover of One Piece, and it looks pretty awesome. Thank you, Eiichiro Oda!

As you can see below, scans of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s 18th issue have gone live for this year. The colorful image was done by the series’ creator, and Oda outdid himself with this bright piece. The cover features Monkey D. Luffy and Nami as they hit the beach with Tony Tony Chopper. The trio look plenty happy to be out in front of the ocean, and the Weekly Shonen Jump cover makes sure to show off the manga’s chapter count with bold numbers.

Shonen Jump Issue 18 Cover: One Piece. pic.twitter.com/hohK1wveJu — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 29, 2018

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

If you are not familiar with the series, it tells the story fo Monkey D. Luffy as he journeys to become the King of the Pirates. The boy hits the sea and collects a crew of ragtag crew members like Roronoa Zoro and Tony Tony Chopper. Since One Piece‘s debut, fans have watched Luffy’s Straw Hat crew undertake missions around the Grand Line, and the manga’s next chapter will bring its on-going ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc closer to an end.

